White House says Iran put forward one "unserious", one "workable" 10-point plan

Washington DC [US], April 9 (ANI): The White House clarified that Iran presented two 10-point plans, out of which one was "unserious, unacceptable" and was "literally thrown in the garbage" by US President Donald Trump.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the other 10-point plan was "workable", upon which the US has agreed for two-weeks ceasefire and further negotiations.

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Karoline Leavitt clarified that the media has "falsely" reported the "discarded" 10-point plan as being accepted by the US.

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"Iran has agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz, and as the president said, we have received a proposal from the Iranians that has been determined to be a workable basis on which to negotiate," she said.

"I have seen a lot of inaccurate coverage today from the media. The Iranians originally put forward a 10-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable, and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team. Many outlets have falsely reported that plan as being acceptable to the US," Leavitt added.

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Leavitt said that the "workable plan" aligned with the US 15th-point proposal, reaffirming Donald Trump's stance to end Uranium enrichment in Iran.

"President Trump and the team determined the new modified plan was a workable basis on which to negotiate and to align it with our own 15-point proposal. The President's red lines, namely the end of Iranian enrichment in Iran, have not changed. And the idea that President Trump would ever accept an Iranian wish list as a deal is completely absurd," she said.

"The President will only make a deal that serves in the best interests of the United States of America, and he and his negotiating team will focus on this effort over the next two weeks, so long as the Strait of Hormuz remains open, with no limitations or delays. These extraordinarily sensitive and complex negotiations will take place behind closed doors over the course of the next two weeks," she added.

Earlier, Trump had announced that Washington intends to demand a total cessation of uranium enrichment in Iran, while simultaneously initiating discussions regarding sanctions relief and tariff reductions. The President characterised the recently brokered ceasefire as the start of a "very productive regime change" for the Islamic Republic.

In a statement shared via his Truth Social platform, Trump maintained that the United States is prepared to "work closely with Iran" following the recent hostilities. He further suggested that the foundations for a more comprehensive international settlement have effectively been established.

Addressing the nuclear issue directly, Trump specified the administration's primary objectives. "There will be no enrichment of uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear 'dust'," he asserted, in an apparent reference to the remains of the nation's nuclear framework.

The diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran is set to take place in Islamabad this weekend, where both sides will hold direct talks aimed at ending weeks of intense hostilities following the outbreak of war.

The meeting follows an immediate ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran for two weeks after weeks of conflict in the region.

The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance and the Iranian delegation will be led by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

This comes after Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable. (ANI)

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