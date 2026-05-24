White House shooting: Trump thanks law enforcement after gunman shot dead; reiterates call for strengthening national security

Washington DC [US], May 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked the law enforcement authorities and the Secret Service agents for the swift action in gunning down the person responsible for a shooting incident near the White House.

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In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the accused had a violent history and highlighted how the shooting happened shortly after the one which took place at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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"Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country's most cherished structure. The gunman is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service Agents near the White House gates," he said.

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"This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent's Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!", he added.

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The deceased suspect involved in the shooting outside the White House has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, citing a person familiar with the investigation, as reported by CBS News.

The CBS news reported that Best had been living in Washington DC, for approximately 18 months before the incident.

The news report further stated that Best had a previous encounter with the United States Secret Service in July 2025, when he allegedly attempted to gain entry to the White House. He was arrested near the complex by Secret Service personnel, according to the source cited by CBS.

Following that incident, Best was reportedly sent to a psychiatric ward for mental health-related issues, CBS News said.

Meanwhile, the suspect involved in the shooting near the White House was shot after opening fire on a US Secret Service checkpoint on Saturday night (local time), according to CBS News and a Secret Service spokesperson. He later died in hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached the checkpoint, pulled a weapon out of his bag and began firing on officers.

The Secret Service officers also opened fire and struck the suspect. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, as per CBS News. His name has not been released.

A bystander was also struck by gunfire, but it was unclear whether the bystander was hit by gunfire from the suspect or the officers. The bystander's condition was not immediately provided.

The US Secret Service, in its statement, said, "Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday, an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)