Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? Indian-American Republican faces crucial Ohio governor test

Ohio [US], November 2 (ANI): Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is facing a crucial political test in his home state of Ohio, where he is challenging Democratic candidate Amy Acton for governor's race in the November 3 US midterm elections, with the latest polling showing him trailing his rival in a closely watched contest.

According to the polling average published by The Hill and Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) on Monday (local time), Acton is leading Ramaswamy by four percentage points, with 49.3 per cent support against his 45.3 per cent. The average is based on 40 polls.

Advertisement

The New York Times/Siena Research Institute poll conducted between October 27 and November 2 among 717 likely voters put Acton at 49 per cent and Ramaswamy at 43 per cent.

Advertisement

The latest election forecast by Fox News, published on Sunday (local time), also moved the Ohio governor's race from "Toss-up" to "Lean Democrat". The outlet said the change was less about the reaction to Ramaswamy's controversial campaign advertisement and more about the campaign's decision to run it. It noted that Ramaswamy had trailed Acton by an average of seven points in other high-quality polls since September.

The advertisement, which featured Acton's estranged mother Donna Arthur calling her daughter a "lifelong liar", drew criticism from both sides of the political aisle. In a report published on October 29, The Washington Post said Ramaswamy had confirmed that the advertisement's planned run was over. His campaign had initially announced a USD 4 million spending plan, but data from advertising-tracking firm AdImpact showed that around USD 1 million had been spent.

Advertisement

Acton's campaign called the advertisement "despicable" and said it should never have been aired, according to The Washington Post's October 29 report. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance had supported the decision to run it, while several Ohio Republicans, including Governor Mike DeWine, had urged Ramaswamy to withdraw it.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to parents who immigrated from India, Ramaswamy first gained national political prominence during his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Before entering politics, he built a career in biotechnology and founded the company Roivant Sciences in 2014.

He withdrew from the presidential race in January 2024 and endorsed Trump. Following Trump's election victory, he was selected alongside Elon Musk to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but later left the initiative to pursue his political ambitions.

The Washington Post, in its October 29 report on Ramaswamy's campaign and the role of prejudice in the race, noted that he had never held public office or worked in Ohio's state government. The report also said he had emphasised his Catholic schooling and his family's immigrant background during the campaign.

Ramaswamy launched his campaign for Ohio governor in February 2025 and secured the Republican nomination in May 2026. He is seeking to succeed Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who is term-limited. His Democratic opponent, Acton, previously served as director of the Ohio Department of Public Health, according to CBS News' May report on the Ohio Republican primary.

Ramaswamy's candidacy has also brought attention to questions of identity and representation within the Republican Party. The Washington Post's October 29 report examined whether prejudice against Indian Americans and Hindus could be affecting his electoral prospects. It noted that Ramaswamy could become the first Hindu governor of a US state if elected, while interviews with voters in rural Ohio revealed mixed views about his religious and immigrant background.

The Ohio contest is particularly significant for Republicans, as the state has increasingly voted for the party in recent national elections. Trump won Ohio by 11 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election, as noted in The Washington Post's October 29 report.

With voters set to decide the contest on November 3, the latest polling and election forecasts indicate a challenging final stretch for Ramaswamy as he seeks to translate his national political profile and business background into an electoral victory in his home state. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)