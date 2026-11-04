"Will not allow Trump to silence us": Ilhan Omar wins 5th term in US House from Minnesota

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has secured a fifth consecutive term in the US House of Representatives, defeating Republican nominee John Nagel in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, according to a projection by CBS News, as she vowed to continue speaking out against US President Donald Trump.

Reacting to her victory, Omar thanked voters in Minnesota and said she had received a strong mandate to continue representing them in Congress.

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"Thank you, Minnesota! I'm incredibly honored to continue to represent you in the People's House with a resounding mandate. We will not allow Trump to silence us," Omar said in a post on X.

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Omar, who has represented the Minneapolis-based district since 2019, comfortably retained her seat in one of the most Democratic-leaning congressional constituencies in Minnesota and across the United States.

A refugee from Somalia, Omar has frequently been a target of Trump's criticism and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

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Following her initial election to Congress, Trump had told her to "go back" to her home country and has subsequently described her as "garbage" while calling for her to be investigated.

Her re-election comes amid heightened political tensions following a search by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) at her Washington, DC, residence last month, reportedly in connection with an ongoing federal criminal investigation concerning immigration paperwork.

According to CBS News, the search took place early in the morning and involved documents related to immigration paperwork filed on Omar's behalf by her late father when she was a child.

The Justice Department confirmed that HSI had executed a judicially authorised search warrant, stating that the action was part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. However, the department did not publicly identify Omar or specify the subject of the investigation.

Omar had alleged that the search was an attempt to intimidate her politically and target opponents of the Trump administration.

"Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponise federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation," she had said in a post on X, adding, "I will not be silenced."

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar had also criticised the search in a joint statement.

The Washington Post had reported that allegations concerning Omar's immigration history had circulated for years in conservative circles, although federal officials who promoted the claims had not provided substantiating evidence. Omar and her team have repeatedly denied the allegations.

The search had also drawn attention because it took place less than a month before the November midterm elections. The Washington Post noted that the Justice Department generally avoids taking public steps in politically sensitive cases during the 60-day period before an election, although the practice is not legally binding.

Omar's victory comes amid a broader electoral contest in which Democrats have made significant gains, with US networks projecting that the party will reclaim control of both chambers of Congress.

The projected Democratic victory is expected to give the party greater authority to scrutinise the Trump administration and challenge its policies during the remaining two years of the President's term.

Omar's fifth-term victory adds to the Democratic Party's gains in the House as the new Congress prepares to take shape. (ANI)

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