"Will not be silenced": Rep Ilhan Omar alleges political intimidation after DHS searches her home

Washington DC [US], October 13 (ANI): US Representative Ilhan Omar on Monday (local time) alleged political intimidation after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) searched her Washington, DC, home, with the Justice Department confirming that the action was part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

According to CBS News, the search took place early Monday morning and centred on Omar's immigration paperwork. Sources cited by the broadcaster said the documents under scrutiny included paperwork completed by her late father when she was a child.

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In a post on X, Omar said, "I'm ok," alleging that the search was an attempt to target political opponents and weaponise federal law enforcement.

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I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026

"Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponise federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation," she said, adding, "I will not be silenced."

The Justice Department confirmed that HSI had executed a judicially authorised search warrant secured by the department, stating that the enforcement action was "part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation." However, it did not name Omar or specify the subject of the investigation, as per CBS News.

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House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar criticised the search in a joint statement shared by Jeffries in a post on X.

Statement in connection with the egregious raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home. https://t.co/pLxEZvR4sw — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 12, 2026

"The Trump administration's raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's home is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponisation of the federal government against Donald Trump's adversaries," the statement read.

"For years, Donald Trump and far-right extremists have relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Omar with vile personal attacks and baseless accusations. Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family."

"The American people deserve transparency, and we will deliver full accountability for the rogue abuse of power from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice," the Democratic leaders said.

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna also criticised the search in a post on X, saying, "The Trump administration just raided the home of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar."

"It is disturbing that they are targeting political opponents in this way. Any decent American needs to stand up and speak out," Khanna added.

The Trump administration just raided the home of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. It is disturbing that they are targeting political opponents in this way. Any decent American needs to stand up and speak out. https://t.co/9nxFsi8AOn — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 12, 2026

Republican Representative Nancy Mace, meanwhile, referred to the search in a post on X, stating, "Ilhan Omar's home was raided this morning by Homeland Security Investigations with a judicially authorised warrant, reportedly tied to her immigration paperwork."

Ilhan Omar’s home was raided this morning by Homeland Security Investigations with a judicially authorized warrant, reportedly tied to her immigration paperwork. We tried to subpoena the immigration records of Ilhan Omar and her alleged brother-husband. Both Democrats AND Republicans blocked it in Oversight. If the fraud is proven, she should be denaturalized and removed from this country. NO ONE is above the law. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 12, 2026

"We tried to subpoena the immigration records of Ilhan Omar and her alleged brother-husband. Both Democrats AND Republicans blocked it in Oversight," Mace said.

"If the fraud is proven, she should be denaturalised and removed from this country. NO ONE is above the law," she added.

According to The Washington Post, allegations concerning Omar's immigration history have circulated for years in conservative circles, although federal officials who have promoted the claims have not provided substantiating evidence. Omar and her team have repeatedly denied the allegations.

The newspaper reported that the search came less than a month before the November midterm elections, in which Omar is seeking re-election after winning the Democratic primary in her district. It also noted that the Justice Department typically refrains from taking public steps in politically related cases during the 60 days before an election, a practice known as the election "blackout" period. However, the department is not legally required to follow the practice.

The investigation had also been referenced publicly in September. White House border czar Tom Homan told Fox News at the time that there was an "ongoing criminal investigation" involving Omar.

"I'm confirming that ICE is... I said months ago that there's something that's been reported and needs to be looked at," Homan told Fox News. Omar had said at the time that she had not been contacted in connection with any investigation.

The Washington Post also reported that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had previously suggested the inquiry could involve allegations concerning Omar's family's migration to the United States. Speaking to conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Mullin said, "There may be more to this, the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with."

He added, "If we can prove it that you shouldn't have been here in the first place, we'll deport you."

The allegations remain unsubstantiated in the reporting cited by The Washington Post, and the Justice Department has not publicly detailed the specific allegations underlying the search. (ANI)

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