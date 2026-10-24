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Home / United States / "Will take care of Cuba after Iran, US warships could do a little stopover near Cuban offshores": Trump

"Will take care of Cuba after Iran, US warships could do a little stopover near Cuban offshores": Trump

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], October 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that American warships returning from the Middle East could have a stopover in Cuba, once they return from the Iran war.

At an election campaign for midterms in Florida, Trump said, "We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. Those beautiful ships, they'll pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands, and then we're gonna send Marco Rubio in."

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Cuba Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez responded to the remarks made by Trump. He rejected "all threats regarding U.S. ambitions toward Cuba".

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In a post on X, Rodriguez wrote, "We reject every threat related to US ambitions toward Cuba. Our coastline is full of beautiful beaches, but there are also razor-sharp limestone spikes, an inhospitable environment for those who make it to our shores with hostile purposes and lust for domination."

Earlier today,United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on the people of Cuba to form a discreet partnership with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), as he said the move will bring a "positive change" in their country.

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In a post on X, Rubio wrote, "To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba - now is the time. The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discreet partnership with the CIA."

The Trump administration has been intensifying its economic pressure on Cuba by subjecting nine state-owned firms in the construction, mining, and metals sectors to new penalties, while simultaneously tightening the enforcement of American regulations that restrict US citizens travelling to the island from engaging in business with state-controlled enterprises.

US President Donald Trump had repeatedly hinted at a change in leadership in Cuba.

On May 2, this year, Trump had said that the US would 'take over' Cuba immediately.

Trump, while speaking in The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches Dinner, said that Cuba has got problems."Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately. Cuba's got problems. We'll finish one first," he said.

Earlier in the day, a statement by the White House stated, "The policies, practices, and actions of the Government of Cuba continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the US. These policies, practices, and actions are also repugnant to the moral and political values of free and democratic societies." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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