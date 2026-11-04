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Home / United States / "Willing to accept results:" Trump tells NYT he is ready to work with Dems as they take control of the House

"Willing to accept results:" Trump tells NYT he is ready to work with Dems as they take control of the House

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ANI
Updated At : 10:02 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): US President Trump has told the New York Times that he will accept the results of the US Mid Terms and was prepared to work with Democrats.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results...We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

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Earlier, Trump sought to absolve himself as Republicans face a Blue Tsunami with the Democrats projected to flip the US House of Representatives and gain majorly in the Senate after the Mid-term polls.

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Posting on Truth Social, Trump claimed that he wasn't on the ballot and that if he were the Reds would have won by a landslide. During the Mid-term campaign the US President had reached out to voters asking them to pretend that he 'was on the ballot'.

"I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he posted on Truth Social.

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US networks projected that Democrats will capture enough House seats to retake control of the chamber early next year. This effectively halts President Trump's legislative agenda and could also usher in a gamut of investigations into his administration and business ventures during his final two years in the White House.

The flipping of the House also paves the way for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to potentially become the first African American Speaker of the House.

According to CNN, Democrats are projected to win control of the lower chamber, marking a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington and setting the stage for an expanded Democratic oversight agenda during the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

NBC News has also projected a Democratic victory in the House, estimating that the party could secure a majority of at least 244 seats.

A result that showed the impact of Trump's policies on republican outcomes at the hustings came from South Carlina where Annie Andrews defeated Trump's long term ally late Lindsey Graham's sister Darlene.

"South Carolina, you have shown the nation — in an era of partisan divides, of vitriol and namecalling, in a politics dominated by billionaires, special interests, and insiders in Washington — that we will not bow down. We will not back down. And we will chart our own course," Andrews said after her victory.

Democratic control of the House will mean subpoena and investigative power for Democrats, which will characterize President Trump's final two years in office. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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