“With or without Trump”: Chuck Schumer says Democrats will focus on cost of living, ending Iran war after midterm win

Washington DC [US], November 5 (ANI): US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday (local time) said Democrats would prioritise reducing the cost of living and bringing an end to the war with Iran following their victory in the US midterm elections.

He asserted that the party would work to deliver relief to Americans "with the president or without him".

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Addressing a press conference after Democrats secured projected victories in both chambers of Congress, Schumer declared that the party's electoral gains marked an opportunity to address the economic concerns of ordinary Americans and hold the Trump administration accountable.

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"We have five words for the American people. Relief is on the way," Schumer said, adding that Democrats had remained committed to regaining control of the Senate despite scepticism following their previous electoral setbacks.

Outlining the party's immediate priorities, Schumer said reducing household expenses would be its primary focus, pointing to the financial pressures faced by American families struggling with rising costs of essential goods and services.

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"The anguish that American families feel as they ask themselves, Do I pay for gas to drive to work or groceries to feed the kids? Do I pay for healthcare to keep my family healthy or electricity to keep my family warm this winter?" he said.

"We are going to work hard to drive costs down with the president or without him, period," Schumer added.

The Democratic leader attributed the party's electoral gains to its focus on issues that voters considered important, particularly inflation, the rising cost of living and concerns over corruption within the Trump administration.

He said the party's House and Senate leadership had coordinated their campaign strategies and recruited candidates who understood the concerns of voters in their respective states.

Schumer also accused Republicans of misreading the public's demand for change and prioritising Trump's political interests over the needs of ordinary Americans.

Turning to foreign policy, Schumer called for an end to the ongoing war with Iran, questioning the administration's justification for the military campaign and accusing the President of displaying inconsistent judgment.

"The American people don't know what the heck we're fighting for in Iran. He's never made it clear. He changes his mind day to day and minute to minute. This war must end. It must end," Schumer said.

He further indicated that Democrats would use their congressional authority, including control over government spending, to challenge the administration's military decisions.

"We are going to end the war. We have some Republicans already who have joined us in ending the war. And the founding fathers had the power of the purse as one of the ways of deterring a president who does wars without the consent of the American people," he said.

Schumer also warned that Democrats would launch investigations, pursue legal challenges and take legislative action whenever they believed Trump had violated the law or acted against the interests of Americans.

"Whenever Trump defies the will of the American people or the law, we will launch investigations, take him to court, and entangle him in legislative razor wire," he said.

Emphasising that the Democratic majority represented a responsibility rather than an unrestricted mandate, Schumer said voters had entrusted the party with the opportunity to demonstrate that it could improve their lives.

"This is not about me. This is about the American people and what they want, and what they need, and what we can do to help them plain and simple," he said.

This comes amid a broader Democratic resurgence in the 2026 midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party will reclaim control of both chambers of Congress, significantly shifting the balance of power in Washington.

A Democratic majority in the House would allow the party to intensify congressional scrutiny of President Donald Trump's administration through investigations and hearings. Control of the Senate would also give Democrats greater influence over legislation and presidential nominations. (ANI)

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