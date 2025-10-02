DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / Woman who was confronted by Michigan church gunman says she instantly forgave him for killing dad     

Woman who was confronted by Michigan church gunman says she instantly forgave him for killing dad     

A photo of a handwritten statement that Louis wrote is posted on Facebook

article_Author
AP
Grand Blanc Township, Updated At : 08:56 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Flowers lie on the ground near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where a shooting took place, in Grand Blanc, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2025. REUTERS
Advertisement

A woman who was inside a Michigan church when her father and three other people were killed says she and the gunman locked eyes during the chaos and she was able to look into his soul, seeing his pain and a feeling of being lost. She said she instantly forgave him “with my heart”.

Advertisement

“He let me live,” Lisa Louis, 45, wrote.

Advertisement

A photo of a handwritten statement that Louis wrote was posted on Facebook. She described how she encountered the shooter and she also made a plea to the public for peace.

Advertisement

“Fear breeds anger, anger breeds hate, hate breeds suffering,” Louis wrote. “If we can stop the hate we can stop the suffering. But stopping the hate takes all of us.”

Thomas “Jake” Sanford, 40, rammed his pickup truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Grand Blanc Township, near Flint, on Sunday, shot at the congregation and destroyed the building with fire, police said. Police killed him at the scene.

Advertisement

Friends said Sanford had expressed hatred towards the Mormon church, as it is commonly known, after living in Utah and returning to Michigan years ago. Utah is the home state of the church.

Louis said she was kneeling next to her mortally wounded father, Craig Hayden, 72, when Sanford approached and asked a question.

“I never took my eyes off his eyes, something happened, I saw pain, he felt lost,” Louis wrote. “I deeply felt it with every fibre of my being. I forgave him, I forgave him right there, not in words, but with my heart.”

She also wrote: “I saw into his soul and he saw into mine. He let me live.”

Louis declined to be interviewed by The Associated Press. Her brother-in-law, Terry Green, wrote on Facebook that he believes her interactions with the gunman “bought precious time for others to escape”.

Besides Hayden, William “Pat” Howard and John Bond also were killed. The shooter's fourth victim has not been publicly identified. Eight people were wounded.

Meanwhile, a different church said on Wednesday that Sanford tried to have his 10-year-old son baptized there on September 21 and was upset when he was turned down.

Sanford did not threaten staff at The River Church in Goodrich, but he was “frustrated”, Caleb Combs, an elder, told the AP. “You could see his agitation....He wanted it done.”

Church staff tried to get a grasp of the boy's belief in Jesus Christ but “came to the conclusion their son was unable to understand what he was doing”, Combs said.

Sanford and his wife did not regularly attend the church, Combs said, but had held an event there 10 years ago to raise money for the boy's medical care. He was born with a health condition that produced abnormally high levels of insulin.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts