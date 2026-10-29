New York [US], October 29 (ANI): Reiterating support for women’s representation in political leadership and decision-making roles, India’s Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Parvatheaneni Harish highlighted how gender quotas in politics push the agenda of achieving parity between genders. India has led the way in ensuring that women get their due representation, whether it is in the armed forces or politics alike, as new technology also help in bridging the gender gap.

Speaking at the UN Security Council Open Debate on Women Peace and Security (WPS), Ambassador Harish underscored how India is leading the way with the Nari Sashaktikaran Adhiniyam 2023 being a prime example in having women in leadership roles.

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“Legislated gender quotas make a clear difference. We attest to its potency. Conscious decision adopted by India in 1993 to reserve one-third seats for women in local government bodies has brought over a million women into leadership roles. In India, the Women’s Reservation Act of 2023 extends this provision to the national and state legislatures,” the ambassador said.

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Similarly, measures to pave a path for women in decision-making roles in private sector is also underway.

Over 750 million women and girls live within 50 kilometres of conflict. Verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence have more than doubled in a year, with it becoming a “political weapon in a world increasingly marred by conflicts.”

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“We believe that the United Nations should set the example in implementing the provisions of Resolution 1325. India supports UN’s efforts to achieve full gender parity across its workforce by 2030. We are happy to note that the three peace processes that the UN facilitated in 2025 had women as the lead mediators,” the ambassador said.

Women’s representation in the armed forces also push forward the WPS agenda, with India too showing the way forward in having women in all sorts of roles across its three armed forces (Army, Navy, Air Force). Now, women serve in UN peacekeeping roles too.

“India has carried out systemic restructuring in Indian armed forces, granting permanent commission to women officers and inducting women into combat streams. This commitment has opened doors for women, from fighter pilots to military diplomats, and has increased the number of Indian women serving as UN peacekeepers,” he said.

Resolution 1325 was adopted by the UN Security Council at its 4213th meeting on October 29, 2000.

The resolution focuses on security and protection of women in conflict zones, calling upon all actors involved to adopt a gender perspective, including the special needs of women and girls during repatriation and resettlement and for rehabilitation, reintegration and post-conflict reconstruction and to support local women’s peace initiatives and conflict resolutions put forward by them. (ANI)

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