Working for "lasting peace", says US envoy Kushner ahead of Ukraine-Russia talks in Abu Dhabi

Washington DC [US], November 9 (ANI): US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Jared Kushner said that Washington was working towards a negotiated solution to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, ahead of the trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.

In a post on X on Monday (local time), Kushner said, "President Trump is determined to bring an end to this horrible war, which has caused enormous loss of life, destruction, and suffering. We are working hard to find a negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security environment."

President Trump is determined to bring an end to this horrible war, which has caused enormous loss of life, destruction, and suffering. We are working hard to find a negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security environment. Before beginning the two days of trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, @SEPeaceMissions and I will meet with our partners from Ukraine, the EU, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy to continue the close consultation and coordination we have undertaken on European security and Ukraine’s postwar future over the past several weeks. These will be the first trilateral talks since February. Building on our separate consultations with both sides, our objective is to bring Ukraine and Russia together to discuss directly their postwar security concerns, proposals, and potential solutions. We hope these discussions will identify areas of common ground, advance practical solutions, and build momentum toward the next phase of negotiations. Ultimately, achieving a comprehensive and lasting settlement will also require direct engagement between Russia and our European partners on the broader security arrangements that affect them. We hope the discussions in Abu Dhabi will create the conditions for that engagement to begin in the near future, as part of a broader multilateral process. Our work has focused on four interconnected priorities: ending the fighting, developing credible postwar security guarantees and arrangements that reduce the risk of renewed conflict, preparing a comprehensive economic and prosperity plan for Ukraine, and advancing humanitarian measures to alleviate suffering and address the human consequences of this war. Together with Ukraine, the EU, and other European partners, we are working to address Ukraine’s substantial postwar fiscal and reconstruction needs, support critical infrastructure, attract private investment, and create the conditions for long-term economic growth and self-sufficiency. We are also working with the parties on important humanitarian issues, including the return of prisoners and civilians, and practical measures to alleviate suffering and reduce the human cost of this conflict. An important part of this process is encouraging all parties to begin thinking seriously about what comes after the war. By discussing postwar security, economic recovery, and the mechanisms needed to prevent future conflict, we hope to shift the focus from managing the war toward building the foundations for a durable peace. The existing European security agreements and institutions provide an important foundation for this work. We want to build upon what has worked, identify where existing mechanisms have fallen short, and what practical improvements are needed to make them more effective in the future. Our discussions will focus on stronger consultation, reliable crisis communications, greater military transparency, and reciprocal measures to reduce escalation risks, while fully respecting the sovereignty and independent decision-making of every nation. This is an extraordinarily difficult and complicated conflict. We recognize the difficult decisions ahead and are approaching these discussions with determination and realism. Our hope is to make meaningful progress, establish a practical pathway forward, and help create the conditions for a lasting peace. — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) November 9, 2026

Kushner said that before beginning two days of trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and he would meet with partners from Ukraine, the European Union, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy.

"Before beginning the two days of trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, @SEPeaceMissions and I will meet with our partners from Ukraine, the EU, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy to continue the close consultation and coordination we have undertaken on European security and Ukraine’s postwar future over the past several weeks," he said.

Advertisement

He added that the talks would mark the first trilateral discussions since February.

"These will be the first trilateral talks since February. Building on our separate consultations with both sides, our objective is to bring Ukraine and Russia together to discuss directly their postwar security concerns, proposals, and potential solutions. We hope these discussions will identify areas of common ground, advance practical solutions, and build momentum toward the next phase of negotiations," Kushner said.

He further said that achieving a comprehensive and lasting settlement would also require direct engagement between Russia and its European partners on broader security arrangements.

Advertisement

"Ultimately, achieving a comprehensive and lasting settlement will also require direct engagement between Russia and our European partners on the broader security arrangements that affect them. We hope the discussions in Abu Dhabi will create the conditions for that engagement to begin in the near future, as part of a broader multilateral process," he said.

Outlining the US approach, Kushner said that the efforts were focused on four interconnected priorities, including ending the fighting, developing credible postwar security guarantees and arrangements to reduce the risk of renewed conflict, preparing a comprehensive economic and prosperity plan for Ukraine, and advancing humanitarian measures to alleviate suffering.

"Our work has focused on four interconnected priorities: ending the fighting, developing credible postwar security guarantees and arrangements that reduce the risk of renewed conflict, preparing a comprehensive economic and prosperity plan for Ukraine, and advancing humanitarian measures to alleviate suffering and address the human consequences of this war," he said.

Advertisement

He said the United States, Ukraine, the European Union and other European partners were also working to address Ukraine's postwar financial and reconstruction requirements.

"Together with Ukraine, the EU, and other European partners, we are working to address Ukraine’s substantial postwar fiscal and reconstruction needs, support critical infrastructure, attract private investment, and create the conditions for long-term economic growth and self-sufficiency," Kushner said.

He also highlighted humanitarian issues, including the return of prisoners and civilians and measures to reduce the human cost of the conflict.

"We are also working with the parties on important humanitarian issues, including the return of prisoners and civilians, and practical measures to alleviate suffering and reduce the human cost of this conflict," he said.

Kushner further stressed the importance of discussing Ukraine's postwar future and establishing mechanisms to prevent another conflict.

"An important part of this process is encouraging all parties to begin thinking seriously about what comes after the war. By discussing postwar security, economic recovery, and the mechanisms needed to prevent future conflict, we hope to shift the focus from managing the war toward building the foundations for a durable peace," he said.

He said existing European security agreements and institutions would provide a foundation for the discussions, adding that the focus would be on strengthening consultation, crisis communications and military transparency while reducing escalation risks.

"The existing European security agreements and institutions provide an important foundation for this work. We want to build upon what has worked, identify where existing mechanisms have fallen short, and what practical improvements are needed to make them more effective in the future. Our discussions will focus on stronger consultation, reliable crisis communications, greater military transparency, and reciprocal measures to reduce escalation risks, while fully respecting the sovereignty and independent decision-making of every nation," Kushner said.

Acknowledging the complexity of the conflict, he said the United States was approaching the discussions with determination and realism.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in South Africa announced that the Russian delegation had departed for Abu Dhabi to participate in the trilateral discussions scheduled for November 10-11.

❗️ Russian delegation departs for Abu Dhabi where trilateral talks on #Ukrainian settlement will be held on 10-11 November. https://t.co/F1Sji3xLzh — Russian Embassy in South Africa 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) November 9, 2026

"Russian delegation departs for Abu Dhabi where trilateral talks on #Ukrainian settlement will be held on 10-11 November," the Russian Embassy said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)