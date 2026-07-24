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Home / United States / "Would be very bad for them": Trump cautions Beijing, Moscow against selling arms to Iran

"Would be very bad for them": Trump cautions Beijing, Moscow against selling arms to Iran

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ANI
Updated At : 10:22 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], July 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday cautioned China and Russia against delivering arms to Iran, while expressing confidence in guarantees from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin that neither nation is presently extending military aid to Tehran.

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In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump disclosed that both Beijing and Moscow had pledged not to transfer armaments to Iran, emphasising that any departure from this stance would carry severe repercussions.

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"Therefore, two major Countries that people speak of often in terms of Iran are, in my opinion, not participating," Trump wrote. "If they did, it would be very bad for them. Certainly not in their best interests."

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Trump revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping had personally committed during their recent bilateral discussions in Beijing that China would abstain from supplying military hardware to Iran under any conditions.

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"President Xi, at our recent meeting in Beijing, China, told me that he would not, under any circumstances, give or sell Weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump posted.

He further clarified that Xi's pledge explicitly encompassed defence-related commercial entities based in China.

"Considering our relationship, I take him at his word and, besides, I am doing him very big favours, also," Trump remarked.

Similarly, Trump noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had extended a parallel commitment regarding arms sales to Tehran.

"Likewise, President Putin, despite the horrible war going on in Ukraine (the relationship remains, as it does with President Zelenskyy), told me that he would not sell Weapons to Iran," Trump stated.

He added that Putin acknowledged Washington's framework regarding defence hardware supplied to Ukraine.

"He understands that I do not sell Weapons to Ukraine, but to NATO countries. They pay full price, and how those Weapons are distributed, I have no idea," Trump said.

Trump's assertions follow reports indicating that Washington is assessing whether Russia and China have assisted Iran with targeting intelligence after a spate of strikes against US installations.

While the US President refrained from detailing any ongoing enquiry, he maintained that neither Beijing nor Moscow is actively assisting Iran in a military capacity.

Trump has consistently advocated maintaining respectful diplomatic channels with global powers like China and Russia, often opting for a more tempered tone towards their leadership than towards traditional allies.

Reiterating his warning on Truth Social, Trump stressed that any military assistance provided by China or Russia to Iran would ultimately prove detrimental to their own strategic interests. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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