'You’re crooked or stupid’: Trump clashes with NBC journalist, ends interview with ‘thank you, darling’

US President Donald Trump abruptly walked out of a televised interview with NBC News after a heated exchange with moderator Kristen Welker over his repeated allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election and ongoing vote counting in California.

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The tense confrontation unfolded during an episode of Meet the Press, where Trump defended his long-standing claims that US elections had been "rigged" and accused the media of bias when pressed for evidence.

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The discussion initially focused on foreign policy issues, including negotiations related to Iran, before shifting to Trump's proposed $1.8-billion anti-weaponisation initiative, aimed at compensating individuals who he believes were unfairly targeted by the previous administration.

While explaining the proposal, Trump launched a scathing attack on former President Joe Biden and the media.

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"The weaponisation fund was going to set up a group of people... and they will go on an individual case basis," Trump said. He added that the media and officials surrounding Biden had "destroyed people" and sent innocent individuals to jail.

When Welker pointed out that there was no evidence supporting some of his allegations, Trump responded sharply.

"There's tremendous evidence. There's nothing but evidence. The election was rigged. It was a dirty election, and it's happening again right now in California," he said.

Trump cited delays in vote counting in California as proof that something was wrong with the electoral process. Welker countered that California law permits ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive later and still be counted, often extending the counting period.

Rejecting the explanation, Trump alleged that election officials were "cheating on the election". Asked if he had proof, he replied: "All I have to do is look. All I have to do is look and I listen."

The exchange grew increasingly combative as Welker repeatedly sought evidence to support Trump's claims. Trump, in turn, accused major US news networks of unfair coverage and election-related bias.

"No, they're crooked. They're crooked, just like you're crooked. Your press is crooked and Meet the Press is crooked," Trump said.

When Welker responded that she was not crooked, Trump retorted: "You're either crooked or you're stupid."

As tensions escalated, Trump broadened his criticism to include several television networks, describing them as "one-sided crooked networks" and comparing the United States to a "third-world country" in terms of election administration.

Moments later, the US President ended the interview abruptly.

"Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling," Trump said while removing his microphone.

Welker urged him to continue, noting that she had travelled to Wisconsin for the interview. Trump declined, saying he had already spent considerable time answering questions.

"I've given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press because a country can never be great with a dishonest press," he said before standing up and leaving.