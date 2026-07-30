Outrage gripped Gorakhpur following the alleged abduction and brutal murder of a 10-year-old girl from the district hospital premises. Police have detained the prime suspect, a police constable, a native of Ghazipur, who was deployed on Dial 112 duty.

Advertisement

The victim's family, originally from Azamgarh, has been residing in Gorakhpur for the past four years, where the father makes a living driving an e-rickshaw.

Advertisement

According to the police, the victim's elder sister was admitted to the district hospital on July 27 due to illness. At around 8:30 PM, the 10-year-old victim, arrived at the hospital to deliver dinner to her elder sister. After finishing the meal, she left for home at approximately 9:00 PM, but never reached. When family members failed to trace her within the hospital grounds and surrounding areas, they alerted the authorities via Dial 112 and subsequently lodged a written complaint at the police station.

Advertisement

During the preliminary investigation, the elder sister told police that while they were eating, a man in a police uniform approached them and started a conversation under the pretext of asking for directions. He allegedly offered to drop both sisters home on his motorcycle. Despite the elder sister's refusal, the man continued to pressure the younger girl to accompany him. Shortly after, when the victim walked out of the hospital, the accused followed her.

CCTV footage obtained from the hospital and nearby locations captured the suspect taking the girl away on a motorcycle. Tracking the vehicle's registration number led police to the Constable who was immediately taken into custody. Investigators revealed that the accused has a history of criminal misconduct, having been arrested and sent to jail about a year ago in connection with rape and forgery charges.

Advertisement

"My daughter went to the hospital to deliver food to her elder sister. A policeman lured her away and abducted her from there. We want justice, and the accused must be given the harshest possible punishment," the victim's father, said.

"Acting on the initial leads, our teams promptly analysed the CCTV footage, which led us directly to the suspect. The accused constable, Abhishek, was taken into custody and has confessed to the crime during interrogation. The victim's body has been recovered, and departmental proceedings to dismiss the accused from service have already been initiated," Dr Kaustubh, SSP Gorakhpur, said.

"Verification of the vehicle's registration number confirmed it belonged to Dial 112 constable Abhishek. During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder,” he stated.

Police stated that the accused abducted the girl with malafide intent. Authorities said that confirmation of sexual assault will be established upon receiving the post-mortem report. Strict legal action is underway, and formal procedures for the accused constable's dismissal from service have been initiated.