Barely 15 days after he got married, a 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by a contract killer hired by his wife and her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, police have said. All three have been arrested.

Sahar SHO Pankaj Mishra told PTI on Monday that the police received information about a man lying injured in a field on March 19. He was admitted to the community health centre in Bidhuna and his family members were informed.

Dilip Yadav, the victim, was later taken to Saifai Hospital and subsequently to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and then to Agra. As his condition worsened, his family admitted him to a hospital in Auraiya on March 20. However, he died on the night of March 21.

The accused -- 22-year-old Pragati Yadav, her lover Anurag alias Manoj, and contract killer Ramji Chaudhary -- were identified based on CCTV camera footage and arrested, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (Auraiya) Abijith R Shankar said Pragati Yadav and Anurag hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Dilip Yadav. They paid Rs 2 lakh to Chaudhary to kill him.