17-year-old NEET aspirant girl dies by suicide in Lucknow

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide here, police said on Friday.

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Suhani Yadav took the step on Tuesday, ahead of the NEET re-exam scheduled for June 21.

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The girl was found hanging from a fan in her house, Station House Officer of Bazar Khala police station Brijesh Singh said, adding no suicide note was recovered.

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The family told police that she had performed well in the May 3 NEET-UG examination, which was cancelled, and she was hopeful of clearing it. However, after cancellation of the examination, she had slipped into a depression.

"She was in a state of depression for two to four days, after which she again started preparing for the examination. The family said she was under pressure due to the examination," Singh said.

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The family hails from Patna and her father is a Travelling Ticket Examiner in the Railways.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities.