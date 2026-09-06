18 arrested, 7 vehicles seized over land dispute in Muzaffarnagar village in UP

Police have arrested 18 people and seized seven vehicles following a dispute between two groups over a piece of land in Mukandpur village, an officer said on Sunday.

The action was taken under the Titawi police station area on apprehension of breach of peace.

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Circle Officer Narendra Singh Yadav said the action was taken on Saturday after members of both groups allegedly tried to take possession of the disputed land.

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A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the BNSS, and 18 people, including Yogendra Singh and Adamveer, have been arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

Police also seized seven vehicles during the action, the officer added.