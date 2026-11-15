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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 18-year-old girl climbs mobile tower, demands to marry her boyfriend

18-year-old girl climbs mobile tower, demands to marry her boyfriend

Nichlaul police station SHO Yogendra Kumar Rai said she had been safely brought down

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PTI
Maharajganj (UP), Updated At : 11:50 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The girl threatened to jump off the tower if her family refused to accept her demand. Pic: iStock
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A girl aged about 18 climbed a mobile tower in Baithwalia village of Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on Sunday morning, insisting that she be allowed to marry her boyfriend, police said.

The girl threatened to jump off the tower if her family refused to accept her demand, triggering panic among her family members and drawing a large crowd to the spot.

Police said she was in a relationship with a youth from Shishgarh village and wanted to marry him. However, her family reportedly opposed the relationship as the youth belonged to a different caste.

Upset over the family's refusal, the girl allegedly left home at around 5 am on the pretext of going to relieve herself and climbed the mobile tower near the village, located in the Nichlaul police station area.

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On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and, along with family members, tried to persuade her to come down. After sustained efforts, she safely descended from the tower.

Police subsequently took her to the police station for questioning.

Nichlaul police station SHO Yogendra Kumar Rai said she had been safely brought down and further action would be taken after questioning.

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