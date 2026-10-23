DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / 18-year-old UP woman does a ‘Sholay’, gets married to lover on video call 

18-year-old UP woman does a ‘Sholay’, gets married to lover on video call 

The woman holds fort for around 4 hours, standing all on her own against unwilling families of both sides, as police and neighbours play negotiators

article_Author
PTI
Bahraich, Updated At : 10:47 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police said received information that a young woman had climbed a mobile phone tower at 6 am on Friday. iStock
Advertisement

An 18-year-old woman adamant on marrying her lover climbed a mobile phone tower at a village in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning and came down only after her marriage was solemnised via a video call with the man who was hundreds of kilometres away in Mumbai.

The woman held fort for around four hours, standing all on her own against unwilling families of both sides, as police and neighbours played negotiators.

Advertisement

Motipur SHO Brahma Gond told PTI that Saida wanted to marry Nuruddin, 21, who is also from her village but currently in Mumbai for work.

Advertisement

Villagers said Nuruddin is from the Pathan community while Saida is from the Churhihaar community. Nuruddin's family were opposed to the marriage, likely due to the so-called status gap between the two, they said.

Police said received information that a young woman had climbed a mobile phone tower at 6 am on Friday. Police arrived at the scene and tried to persuade her to come down, but she remained adamant, insisting on 'nikah'.

Advertisement

A crowd gathered in the village, seeing the woman on the tower.

She refused to come down, even when her family, the villagers and the police requested her to do so. Subsequently, police initiated discussions with the families of both parties in an effort to reach an agreement.

The SHO said that following consent of both parties, a 'qazi' was summoned and contact was established via a video call with Nuruddin in Mumbai. Once he agreed, the ‘qazi’ conducted the 'nikah' rituals online.

Shortly after, at around 10 am, Saida climbed down the tower.

The SHO commended the family members and neighbours for their role in facilitating the talks required to solemnise the marriage.

"The police's primary objective was to ensure that the woman was brought down safely, and we succeeded," he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts