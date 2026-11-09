19-year-old dies by suicide in Bareilly after assault, harassment by drunk uncle

A 19-year-old allegedly died by suicide here at her home, hours after her drunk uncle harassed and assaulted her, police said on Monday.

The 12th class student’s family in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district has lodged a complaint against her father’s younger brother, alleging that he would frequently engage in “inappropriate behaviour” at home, instigate disputes and resort to violence.

She allegedly hanged herself late Sunday night after another such episode of drunken violence.

The father of the deceased has alleged that the police failed to take action against the accused, despite a prior complaint being filed.

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According to police, she committed suicide at around 1 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The victim’s father claimed that he had gone to the market on Sunday evening to buy sweets. During his absence, his younger brother, Sachin alias Raja (28), allegedly came to the house intoxicated and assaulted his wife and daughter.

Later, when he returned, the victim accompanied him to the police station to file a complaint against her uncle.

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Later that night, she allegedly hanged herself. When family members found her, she was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her mother alleged that Sachin was addicted to alcohol and other intoxicants. She claimed that he would frequently engage in “inappropriate behaviour” at home and start arguments and eventually get violent.

SHO of Subhashnagar police station, Satish Kumar, on Monday said that a case was registered against Sachin and efforts are under way to arrest him.

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The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, police said.