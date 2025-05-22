DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Uttar Pradesh / 2.5-foot-tall bride & groom steal the show at mass wedding event in UP's Kaushambi

2.5-foot-tall bride & groom steal the show at mass wedding event in UP's Kaushambi

A total of 298 marriages — including four Muslim couples — were solemnised at the event
article_Author
PTI
Kaushambi, Updated At : 08:24 PM May 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

A 2.5-foot-tall bride and groom became the centre of attention at a mass wedding ceremony organised under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Thursday.

Advertisement

District Social Welfare Officer Dilip Kumar said the ceremony was held at Bhavans Mehta Mahavidyalaya under Bharwari Municipal Council. A total of 321 couples had registered for the event, of which 298 marriages — including four Muslim couples — were solemnised. All newlyweds received household essentials as per government provisions.

He added that among the registered couples was a pair, both approximately 2.5 feet tall. The groom, 21-year-old Jitendra Patel, hails from Gopal Ka Purwa village in Pratapgarh; while the bride, 18-year-old Hiramani Patel, is a resident of Bharwari Municipal Council in Kaushambi.

Advertisement

"The bride's family said they couldn't afford a lavish wedding due to financial constraints and proposed the idea of a marriage under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme, which we agreed to," Jitendra's elder brother Rajendra added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper