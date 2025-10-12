Police on Sunday detained two minor students of a cleric in connection with the murder of his wife and two daughters in the Doghat area of Baghpat district, an official said on Sunday.

The two boys on Saturday allegedly attacked the cleric's wife and two daughters with a hammer, and stabbed them with a knife for frequently scolding and beating them, they said.

The incident came to light when some children who arrived for daily lessons at the mosque discovered the bodies of Ibrahim's wife, Israna (30), and their daughters, Sofia (5) and Sumaiya (2), at their residence located within the mosque premises of Gangnauli village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Kumar Rai said.

During the investigation, police said they found that two of Ibrahim's students had committed the crime.

The detained students confessed to the crime, saying that they took the step in response to cleric Ibrahim's frequent scolding and beating.

While Ibrahim was away in Deoband, the accused attacked his wife and two daughters with a hammer and stabbed them with a knife, resulting in their deaths, Rai said.

The hammer and knife used in the crime have been recovered.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, seven police teams were deployed, and they solved the case in just six hours, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered against both minors, and the matter is being investigated.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem. Police said Ibrahim hails from Sunna village of Muzaffarnagar district and has been serving at Gangnauli's Badi Masjid for the last four years. His wife, Israna, used to teach children at the mosque compound.