2 dead, 5 injured in blast at coaching centre in UP's Farrukhabad

2 dead, 5 injured in blast at coaching centre in UP’s Farrukhabad

Prima facie, the explosion is being attributed to the non-exhaustion of concentrated methane gas in the septic tank located in the centre’s basement

ANI
Farrukhabad, Updated At : 08:46 PM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Farrukhabad SP Arti Singh. ANI
Atleast two people were killed and five others were injured in a blast at a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad on Saturday.

According to the police, the blast occurred likely due to excessive concentrated methane in the septic tank located in the basement.

“We received information around 3.19 pm pertaining to Kadri Gate Police Station area. Field unit and fire services are working on the spot. Prima facie, it seems to be a coaching institute and it has a septic tank in the basement. The blast occurred due to excess concentrated methane there. A switch board was also found there, perhaps the blast occurred due to that. Investigation is being done,” Farrukhabad SP Arti Singh told reporters.

“An explosion took place in the septic tank of a coaching centre. Prima facie, the explosion is being attributed to the non-exhaustion of concentrated methane gas. Two people have died and five are undergoing treatment...A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the City Magistrate to investigate the cause of the incident...,” Farrukhabad DM Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi told ANI.

More details are awaited.

