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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 2 firefighters killed, 3 injured battling blaze at Greater Noida chip factory

2 firefighters killed, 3 injured battling blaze at Greater Noida chip factory

Wall and iron beam collapse at electronic chip manufacturing unit during firefighting operation; three personnel undergoing treatment

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PTI
Noida, Updated At : 09:05 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Fire brigade personnel carry out firefighting operations after a blaze broke out at an electronic chip manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Video grab via X/PTI
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A massive fire broke out at an electronic chip manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, killing two firefighters and injuring three others, police said on Tuesday.

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The incident occurred late Monday night at the ILGIM company in the Ecotech-3 industrial area, where at least six fire brigade vehicles were rushed after information about the blaze was received, a police spokesperson said.

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The firefighters were attempting to douse the blaze when a wall and an iron beam inside the factory suddenly collapsed, injuring five of them, the spokesperson said.

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All five injured firefighters were immediately taken to a hospital by ambulance, where Fireman Rohit Yadav and Head Constable Driver Tirathpal succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The condition of the three other injured firefighters -- Head Constable Driver Rajpal Singh and Firemen Manish Kumar, Amit Kumar -- is stated to be out of danger and they are undergoing treatment, the spokesperson said.

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Senior police officers, along with a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are present at the spot, he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and necessary legal action is being taken, police said.

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