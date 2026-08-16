2 injured as passenger’s pistol ‘accidentally’ goes off during screening at Varanasi airport

The licensed pistol of a passenger at the Varanasi airport went off during security screening on Sunday morning, leaving a woman staff and another person injured.

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Both the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

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Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh district, arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport with his wife to go to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX1810, according to a statement issued by the DCP, Gomti Zone.

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He was carrying a licensed pistol. During the security check, an accidental firing occurred when the weapon and its ammunition were being inspected, police said.

A woman security personnel was hit on the leg and another person standing nearby was hit on the thumb, injuring both of them. Both have been sent to a private hospital, the statement said.

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Upon receiving information, senior police officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Gomti Zone) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pindra), arrived at the spot.

Police said the site is being inspected, and necessary details are being gathered. Appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter, the police said.