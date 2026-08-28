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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 2 killed, 24 injured as roadways bus collides with truck in UP’s Bulandshahr

2 killed, 24 injured as roadways bus collides with truck in UP’s Bulandshahr

Accident took place around 4.30 am near Shikarpur in Khurja area

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PTI
Bulandshahr (UP), Updated At : 01:20 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Two people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed and 24 others injured when a roadways bus collided with a dumper truck here early Friday, police said.

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The accident took place around 4.30 am near Shikarpur in the Khurja area when the bus, travelling from Delhi to Kanpur, rammed into the truck moving ahead of it, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Abhishek Kumar Singh said.

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The deceased were identified as nine-year-old Radhika, who was brought to the hospital dead, and Babli, 32, who succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

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The injured were immediately taken to hospitals for treatment, with some admitted to government facilities and others to private hospitals. Four of the injured were referred to Aligarh for further treatment, the official said.

District Magistrate Kumar Harsh and Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh inspected the accident site and took stock of the circumstances leading to the crash. They later visited Kailash Hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured and the treatment being provided to them.

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The officials directed the concerned authorities to ensure that all the injured receive proper medical care, the ADM said.

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