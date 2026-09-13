2 schoolgirls die of snakebite while asleep at home in Sultanpur district

Two schoolgirls died in separate incidents of suspected snakebite in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Sunday.

Payal Singh (13) was allegedly bitten by a poisonous creature while sleeping with her sisters at her home in Bangawandih village on Saturday night.

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Instead of immediately taking her to a hospital, her family initially sought treatment through traditional rituals, police said. When her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her body was sent for post-mortem examination.

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In another incident, Soumya Singh (15) died after she was allegedly bitten by a snake while sleeping at her home in Bharsare village. She was found unconscious in bed on Sunday morning and was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her body had turned bluish, and a bite mark was found on a finger of her right hand.

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Family members later found a small cobra coiled in her bedding, police said.