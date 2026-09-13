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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 2 schoolgirls die of snakebite while asleep at home in Sultanpur district

2 schoolgirls die of snakebite while asleep at home in Sultanpur district

15-year-old Soumya Singh body's had turned bluish, and a bite mark was found on a finger of her right hand

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PTI
Sultanpur (UP), Updated At : 05:15 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Family members of one of the victim's found a small cobra coiled in her bedding. Pic: iStock
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Two schoolgirls died in separate incidents of suspected snakebite in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Sunday.

Payal Singh (13) was allegedly bitten by a poisonous creature while sleeping with her sisters at her home in Bangawandih village on Saturday night.

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Instead of immediately taking her to a hospital, her family initially sought treatment through traditional rituals, police said. When her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her body was sent for post-mortem examination.

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In another incident, Soumya Singh (15) died after she was allegedly bitten by a snake while sleeping at her home in Bharsare village. She was found unconscious in bed on Sunday morning and was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her body had turned bluish, and a bite mark was found on a finger of her right hand.

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Family members later found a small cobra coiled in her bedding, police said.

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