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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 2 teens on way to tuition killed after speeding vehicle rams into motorcycle

2 teens on way to tuition killed after speeding vehicle rams into motorcycle

The accident occurred near Pipra Bhodhar on the Itiyathok-Khargupur road

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PTI
Gonda (UP), Updated At : 11:12 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Two teenagers on their way to attend tuition classes were killed on Monday after a speeding pickup vehicle rammed into the motorcycle they were travelling on in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said.

The accident occurred near Pipra Bhodhar on the Itiyathok-Khargupur road, Circle Officer (City) Yogendra Singh said.

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The spot has been identified as an accident-prone area, where more than two dozen people have died in road accidents over the past five years, officials said.

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According to preliminary information, Aman Kumar Upadhyay (15) was riding to Khargupur market for tuition classes at around 7 am. Another teenager, Vipin Maurya (17), was riding pillion, Singh said.

The speeding pickup vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their motorcycle, seriously injuring both teenagers, he said.

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They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

Police have identified the driver as Uday Singh, the officer added.

Based on a complaint filed by Aman's father Vijay Kumar, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

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