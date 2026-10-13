DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / 22-year-old UP youth allegedly murders 30-year-old stepfather after flying in from New Zealand

22-year-old UP youth allegedly murders 30-year-old stepfather after flying in from New Zealand

Kamal Kaur had married Navjot after the death of her first husband and her sons were unhappy with it

article_Author
PTI
Rampur (UP), Updated At : 03:57 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused was unhappy with his mother Kamal Kaur's marriage to 30-year-old Navjot, who was considerably younger than her. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

A businessman was shot dead at his car service centre in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district allegedly by his 22-year-old stepson due to resentment over his 49-year-old mother's decision to remarry, officials said.

Avdeep Singh had returned from New Zealand around five days before the murder and allegedly conspired with his cousin Rajandeep Singh to kill Navjot. The accused was opposed to his mother Kamal Kaur's marriage to Navjot, 30, who was considerably younger than her, they said.

Advertisement

Avdeep and Rajandeep Singh, 23, were arrested within 48 hours of the October 10 murder of Navjot in the Milak Khanam area, Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh told reporters on Monday.

Advertisement

Navjot, a resident of Tah Kalan village, ran a business called Gill Washing Hub in Kumhariya Kalan. He was at his shop around 5 pm on October 10 when two men arrived in a grey Alto car and allegedly opened fire on him before fleeing, police said.

Navjot died of gunshot injuries.

Advertisement

The police recovered a grey Alto car allegedly used in the crime, three firearms, six live cartridges and two empty cartridges from them, he said.

"Our surveillance team and the local police worked diligently on the case and successfully arrested both shooters, along with the vehicle and weapons used in the crime. They are being sent to jail," he added.

According to the officer, CCTV footage of the incident was available and had been circulated among several people.

With the help of the footage and other evidence, the two accused were arrested. One of them is the stepson of the deceased. The other is the son of the woman's paternal aunt. The accused are cousins, Singh said.

"The murder appears to have stemmed from a family feud. The deceased had married a woman considerably older than him. Her sons from her previous marriage were unhappy with her decision to remarry, and preliminary investigations indicate that the killing was carried out because of this resentment.

"We solved the case within 48 hours, and the team has been rewarded by the SP," Singh told reporters.

Kamal Kaur had married Navjot after the death of her first husband. Her two sons, Avdeep and Joganpreet Singh, who work in New Zealand, were unhappy with the marriage, according to police.

Navjot's father, Nishan Singh, alleged that his daughter-in-law's sons had opposed the marriage and sought protection for her, expressing fears for her safety.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts