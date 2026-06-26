23 cattle rescued from overcrowded truck, 2 held

A truck allegedly transporting 23 cattle in overcrowded and inhumane conditions was intercepted by members of a cow protection group on Meerut Road in the city on Friday. The truck, along with two occupants, was later handed over to the Sector-13 police, who took the duo into custody.

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The accused have been identified as Yashar and Mohamad Usman, both residents of Malerkotla in Punjab. They were produced before a court on Friday, which granted the police a two-day remand, said Sub-Inspector Jasvinder Kaur of the Sector-13 police post.

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According to the police, members of the cow protection group received information that a truck carrying cattle was travelling from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh. Acting on the tip-off, they intercepted the vehicle on Meerut Road before handing it over to the police.

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"We have registered a case against them and taken them on a two-day police remand for further investigation. A detailed probe will be conducted to ascertain the purpose of transporting the cattle," said Kaur.

The rescued cattle have been shifted to a nearby gaushala for proper care and treatment.