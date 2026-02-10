A 28-year-old man was shot dead while two others sustained injuries in a land dispute between two parties here on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Bhadohi Abhimanyu Manglik said Ashish Yadav died on the spot in the firing, while Akhilesh and Rajnath (of Ashish Yadav's side) were injured.

Manglik said that a land dispute between Brijesh Yadav and Ashish Yadav of Jangla village under the Aurai police station area is going on in a court.

The SP said that Brijesh Yadav fired several rounds from his licensed revolver at around 11.00 am.

He said that police arrived at the scene and detained three people, including Brijesh Yadav, along with the licensed revolver.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.