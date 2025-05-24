28-year-old woman commits suicide after argument with husband on video call

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide here while on a video call with her husband, who is currently working in Saudi Arabia, an official said.

The incident took place on Friday night around 10.30 pm in Piprauli, an area under the GIDA police station, he said.

The deceased, identified as Khushi, a native of Bihar's Siwan, married Nadeem Ansari from Purana Gola in Bansgaon four years ago.

"Nadeem, who is employed in Medina, Saudi Arabia, had recently visited home but departed again on May 9. On Friday night, after putting their son Asif to bed, Khushi initiated a video call with Nadeem. An argument reportedly ensued between them, and the call disconnected at 10.59 pm," said Circle Officer Ratneshwar Singh.

Nadeem immediately contacted a neighbour, who rushed to Khushi's residence. Finding the door locked, the neighbour looked through a window and discovered Khushi hanging from a hook in the ceiling, an official said.

Police were informed, who then broke open the door and recovered her body. The couple's young child remained asleep throughout the incident.

"The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to Khushi's death is currently underway," said the circle officer.