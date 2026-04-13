icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / 3 arrested for cow slaughter in UP’s Meerut; quintal of beef, bovine recovered

3 arrested for cow slaughter in UP’s Meerut; quintal of beef, bovine recovered

Police say accused opened fire during raid in Sardhana; illegal weapons, tools and vehicle seized

article_Author
PTI
Meerut, Updated At : 01:15 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. Image credits/ iStock.
Advertisement

Three persons have been arrested in connection with an alleged case of cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, police said on Monday. A quintal of beef and a bovine were recovered from their possession.

Advertisement

The arrests were made following an encounter in the Sardhana area on Sunday night, according to an official statement.

Advertisement

Police said a team from Sardhana police station was on patrol when they received a tip-off about illegal cow slaughter activities in a forested area near Nagla Order village along the Ganga Canal embankment.

Advertisement

Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and attempted to apprehend the suspects. The accused allegedly opened fire on the police, prompting retaliation in self-defence.

During the exchange, one accused, identified as Monish, sustained injuries and was later admitted to the Sardhana Community Health Centre for treatment.

Advertisement

Two other accused — Dilshad alias ‘Dillu’ and Sartaj alias ‘Dhamaka’ — were arrested from the scene, while two to three other suspects managed to flee.

Police also recovered illegal firearms, cartridges, tools used in the alleged slaughter, and a car from the spot.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Efforts are under way to apprehend the absconding accused.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts