3 arrested for cow slaughter in UP’s Meerut; quintal of beef, bovine recovered

Three persons have been arrested in connection with an alleged case of cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, police said on Monday. A quintal of beef and a bovine were recovered from their possession.

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The arrests were made following an encounter in the Sardhana area on Sunday night, according to an official statement.

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Police said a team from Sardhana police station was on patrol when they received a tip-off about illegal cow slaughter activities in a forested area near Nagla Order village along the Ganga Canal embankment.

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Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and attempted to apprehend the suspects. The accused allegedly opened fire on the police, prompting retaliation in self-defence.

During the exchange, one accused, identified as Monish, sustained injuries and was later admitted to the Sardhana Community Health Centre for treatment.

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Two other accused — Dilshad alias ‘Dillu’ and Sartaj alias ‘Dhamaka’ — were arrested from the scene, while two to three other suspects managed to flee.

Police also recovered illegal firearms, cartridges, tools used in the alleged slaughter, and a car from the spot.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Efforts are under way to apprehend the absconding accused.