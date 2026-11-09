3 killed as bus veers off Lucknow-Agra Expressway in UP

Three people were killed and over 40 injured as a bus veered off the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on the outskirts of the state capital on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near the first toll plaza on the expressway between 6 am and 6.30 am, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters.

"Three of the injured were declared dead in hospital (two at the Lok Bandhu hospital and one in KGMU). Thirty-one injured passengers were admitted to the Lok Bandhu Hospital and 13 to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre," he said.

"Arrangements have been made to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. Our priority is to provide them with the best possible medical care and inform their families through the district administration," he said.

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The deputy CM said the entire government machinery, including doctors and health department officials, was working to ensure the speedy recovery of the injured.

He said an inquiry had been ordered to ascertain the reasons behind the accident.

Expressing concern over frequent accidents on the Agra Expressway, Pathak said the district administrations along the route and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority have been directed to maintain strict vigil and regularly caution motorists.

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"Accidents caused by drowsiness or speeding must be prevented. Vehicles should be checked immediately and their speed regulated wherever necessary," he said.

He added that imposing fines was important, but the priority should be to prevent situations that put passengers' lives at risk.