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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 3 killed in firing after car parking dispute in Lucknow

3 killed in firing after car parking dispute in Lucknow

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Brahmani Tola locality of Naubasta, when an argument broke out between two groups over parking a car on a vacant plot, according to a police statement

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Lucknow, Updated At : 01:54 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Police are in the process of registering a case based on a complaint by the victims' side. Photo for representation
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Three people were killed on Monday after a man allegedly opened fire during a dispute over car parking in the Saadatganj area here, police said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Brahmani Tola locality of Naubasta, when an argument broke out between two groups over parking a car on a vacant plot, according to a police statement.

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During the altercation, one Rishabh Shukla (30) allegedly opened fire with a pistol, with Shivaji Tiwari (62), Shivendra Tiwari (55) and Suyash Tiwari (30) hurt in the incident, police said.

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They were rushed to the King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre, but all three succumbed to their injuries, they said.

Police teams cordoned off the area and detained the accused.

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The pistol allegedly used in the crime and four empty cartridges were recovered from his possession, the statement said.

Police are in the process of registering a case based on a complaint by the victims' side. Further legal proceedings are under way.

Police said the law and order situation in the area is under control.

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