Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Uttar Pradesh / 3 siblings on bike killed after 2 vehicles hit them amid dense fog in UP's Sitapur

3 siblings on bike killed after 2 vehicles hit them amid dense fog in UP's Sitapur

A search has been launched to trace and apprehend the absconding drivers

article_Author
PTI
Sitapur (UP), Updated At : 11:08 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The drivers of both vehicles fled the scene after the crash. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

Three siblings were killed on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by a pick-up vehicle and subsequently run over by an overloaded tractor-trolley amid dense fog in the Tambaur area of Sitapur on Sunday morning, police said.

Due to poor visibility caused by a thick fog, a speeding pick-up vehicle first rammed into the two-wheeler and all three fell onto the road; a brick-laden overloaded tractor-trolley coming from behind crushed them, killing the trio instantaneously, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shishupal (20) and his two sisters, Pooja Devi (18) and Gayatri Devi (19), all residents of Devpalpur village in Sitapur.

According to Inspector Pradeep Singh, the incident occurred at around 6 am near a petrol pump in Rihar under the Tambaur police station area. The trio worked in Haryana and had returned to Laharpur earlier in the day, Singh said, adding that they were heading to their native village on a single motorcycle without wearing helmets.

Advertisement

The drivers of both vehicles fled the scene after the crash, police said.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot, and the bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem examination.

A search has been launched to trace and apprehend the absconding drivers, Singh said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts