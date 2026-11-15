Three siblings were killed on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by a pick-up vehicle and subsequently run over by an overloaded tractor-trolley amid dense fog in the Tambaur area of Sitapur on Sunday morning, police said.

Due to poor visibility caused by a thick fog, a speeding pick-up vehicle first rammed into the two-wheeler and all three fell onto the road; a brick-laden overloaded tractor-trolley coming from behind crushed them, killing the trio instantaneously, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shishupal (20) and his two sisters, Pooja Devi (18) and Gayatri Devi (19), all residents of Devpalpur village in Sitapur.

According to Inspector Pradeep Singh, the incident occurred at around 6 am near a petrol pump in Rihar under the Tambaur police station area. The trio worked in Haryana and had returned to Laharpur earlier in the day, Singh said, adding that they were heading to their native village on a single motorcycle without wearing helmets.

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The drivers of both vehicles fled the scene after the crash, police said.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot, and the bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem examination.

A search has been launched to trace and apprehend the absconding drivers, Singh said.