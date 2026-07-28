3 UP sisters marrying same man viral video was social media prank, CWC told

Three women from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, whose purported marriage to a man had sparked outrage on social media and drawn the attention of authorities, have told the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) that the entire episode was a staged social media prank.

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The women appeared before the CWC on Monday and clarified that the viral wedding video shot on July 17 was scripted solely to gain popularity on social media. They admitted that after facing intense online trolling, they falsely claimed that the marriage was genuine, but have now expressed regret and apologised for allowing the prank to continue.

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According to CWC chairman Atulesh Kumar Bhardwaj, the committee had taken cognisance of the matter three days ago after receiving information that one of the three women might be a minor.

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Later, notices were issued to Hasanpur police, and the women were asked to appear before the committee.

Bhardwaj said written statements had been obtained from all three, while the claim regarding one of them being a minor was being verified.

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Necessary action would be taken after the inquiry, he said.

He declined to share copies of the statements with the media, describing them as confidential documents.

The controversy began after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing two sisters, Devika and Chhavi of Dhoriya village, and their cousin Alka of Meharpur village marrying the same man, Vikas alias Vikku of Shyampuri, at Chamunda temple in Hasanpur.

The four are social media content creators with a large online following.

According to locals, Vikas had been portraying the role of the women's husband in their social media reels for the past six months.

The video triggered protests by Hindu organisations, which alleged that it insulted Sanatan traditions and religious values.

Responding to the criticism earlier, the women had defended themselves by claiming they were all adults and had married of their own free will, while drawing comparisons with mythological references.

Temple manager Shivcharan Das had earlier said renovation work was underway at the temple when the video was allegedly shot and no priest was present.

He had also said it was not known who, if anyone, solemnised the purported marriage.

Hasanpur police had summoned the four on July 23 following public protests.

Senior Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar had then said they were asked to submit documents establishing their age and provide written clarification.

Police said the clarification sought at the time had not been furnished.

The matter remains under examination by the district Child Welfare Committee, while officials continue to verify the age of one of the women.