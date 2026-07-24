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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 3 social media star sisters marry their cameraman; Police question adults over viral ceremony

3 social media star sisters marry their cameraman; Police question adults over viral ceremony

Videos of the purported marriage have gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from some Hindu groups and local traders, who described it as being against Sanatan traditions

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:51 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Saroj, Savitri and Santosh, married their cameraman Vikas. image credit: X
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Police in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district have summoned a man and three women for questioning after videos showing him allegedly marrying three sisters at a temple went viral on social media.

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The four, Vikas alias Vikku (23), a resident of Shyampuri, sisters Devika (18) and Chhavi (19) from Dhoriya village, and their cousin Alka (20) from Meharpur village, appeared in the videos, which were reportedly filmed at a temple on July 15. All four are social media content creators with a sizeable online following.

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The man was said to be their cameraman.

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According to police, they were called to Hasanpur police station and asked to produce documents proving they are adults. They were also directed to submit written statements explaining the circumstances surrounding the alleged marriage.

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Senior Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar said the documents were being verified and that further action would be taken if any legal violation was found.

During questioning, the group told police that Vikas had been appearing as the women's "husband" in their social media videos for the past six months. They claimed they decided to marry after their families began arranging separate marriages for the women.

The viral videos triggered criticism from some Hindu organisations and local traders, who alleged the marriage was against Sanatan traditions. However, police said no formal complaint has been received so far.

Responding to the criticism, the women told local reporters that they were adults and had married of their own free will.

"Raja Dashrath had three wives. We all are adults and happy," they said, while denying that they had insulted any religion.

Meanwhile, Chamunda Temple manager Dr Shivcharan Das said renovation work was underway at the temple on the day of the alleged ceremony and that no priest was present. He added that it was being verified who, if anyone, performed the marriage rituals.

Circle Officer Pankaj Kumar Tyagi said police were verifying the ages of all four individuals and that legal action would be taken if any complaint was filed or any violation of law came to light.

 PTI inputs

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