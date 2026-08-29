DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / 3-storey building collapses at temple premises in UP’s Prayagraj, rain damage to foundation suspected

3-storey building collapses at temple premises in UP’s Prayagraj, rain damage to foundation suspected

Swaminarayan temple official says prolonged waterlogging at construction project behind collapsed structure may have weakened foundation

article_Author
PTI
Prayagraj, Updated At : 12:17 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of the debris after a portion of the Swaminarayan temple premises collapsed into a deep crater caused by heavy rain in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

A three-storey building collapsed on the premises of the Swaminarayan temple in the George Town area of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, with no casualties reported, an official said.

Advertisement

The building, located opposite KP College, collapsed on Friday night, according to temple authorities.

Advertisement

Swaminarayan temple ‘kothari’ (temple’s administrative leader) Kamlesh Bhagat stated that a construction project was underway behind the collapsed structure, and a pit dug for this purpose had been filled with water for an extended period.

Advertisement

The water is believed to have weakened the foundation of the three-storey building, he said.

The building had 12 rooms and had developed cracks. It had been closed for about a week before it collapsed, Bhagat said.

Advertisement

At the time of the incident, there was no one inside the building, and no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts