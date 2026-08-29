3-storey building collapses at temple premises in UP’s Prayagraj, rain damage to foundation suspected

A three-storey building collapsed on the premises of the Swaminarayan temple in the George Town area of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, with no casualties reported, an official said.

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The building, located opposite KP College, collapsed on Friday night, according to temple authorities.

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Swaminarayan temple ‘kothari’ (temple’s administrative leader) Kamlesh Bhagat stated that a construction project was underway behind the collapsed structure, and a pit dug for this purpose had been filled with water for an extended period.

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The water is believed to have weakened the foundation of the three-storey building, he said.

The building had 12 rooms and had developed cracks. It had been closed for about a week before it collapsed, Bhagat said.

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At the time of the incident, there was no one inside the building, and no injuries or fatalities have been reported.