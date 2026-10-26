3 teenage girls among 4 killed as speeding car runs them over in UP’s Firozabad

Four people, three of them teenage girls, were killed when an allegedly speeding car ran over a group performing the immersion of 'Teshu-Jhanjhi' on a road near Chhatanpura village on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on the Shikohabad-Bateshwar road in Nasirpur Police Station area.

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Sirsaganj Circle Officer (CO) Chanchal Tyagi said three of the deceased were girls. A few more, including the car occupants, were injured.

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The deceased were identified as Anjali and Akanksha, both 15, Babli, 17, and Harish Kumar, 25.

The police detained the car driver and rushed the injured to the district hospital.

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According to locals, 'Teshu-Jhanjhi' is celebrated in Braj, Bundelkhand and Western Uttar Pradesh.