Three woman died while a man was injured here after a car rammed into them while they were out on a morning walk on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Rakesh Marg on the GT road around 6 am when the overspeeding car hit, Vipin Sharma (47) from Shtam Vihar Colony and Meenu Prajapati (56), Kamlesh (55) and Savitri Devi (60) -- residents of New Kotgaon in the Kotwali area.

The four were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Meenu and Savitri brought dead, while Kamlesh died during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said.

The car driver absconded the scene after the incident leaving the car behind which has been impounded, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused driver, the DCP said.