309 calls, 49 deleted messages expose alleged conspiracy to kill Kanpur pharma businessman, daughter-in-law arrested

A murder investigation in Kanpur has taken a dramatic turn after police arrested the daughter-in-law of pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha, who was found with his throat slit inside his flat in the upscale Indira Nagar area.

According to reports, investigators suspect that tensions within the family, including alleged surveillance of Minocha’s daughter-in-law and financial restrictions, may have played a role in the murder conspiracy. The allegations are yet to be established in court.

Advertisement

The case initially appeared to involve attackers from outside the family. However, CCTV footage, call records, deleted messages and the alleged involvement of Minocha’s former employee gradually shifted the investigation towards people known to the family.

Advertisement

CCTV surveillance becomes key evidence

Police said Minocha closely monitored the activities of his son and daughter-in-law and exercised considerable control over their spending. Investigators suspect this may have caused resentment within the family.

According to the police, Minocha’s son Subrat, daughter-in-law Shalu and their six-year-old son left their home for a party at around 9.36 pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Within minutes, CCTV cameras captured two men approaching the flat. Police suspect that the men entered the house and hid inside, waiting for Minocha to return.

Minocha reached home at around 10.58 pm, by which time the alleged attackers had been inside the flat for nearly an hour and 15 minutes.

Police suspect the original plan was to suffocate Minocha with a pillow while he slept and make his death appear natural. However, the plan allegedly changed when he walked towards the children's room and encountered the attackers.

He was subsequently attacked with knives and suffered injuries to his neck and chest.

Former employee identified through CCTV

The CCTV footage led investigators to Vishal Gautam, a former employee who had worked at Minocha’s residence for around 12-13 years.

Police are examining his familiarity with the family and the layout of the house as part of the investigation.

According to the report, CCTV footage showed Vishal allegedly using a duplicate key to enter the flat along with his associate Raj Kishore.

The use of the alleged duplicate key has strengthened the police theory that the entry was planned.

The case took another turn during the questioning of Vishal and Raj Kishore. According to DCP West Qasim Abidi, the two accused told the police that Shalu had allegedly offered them money and arranged the murder.

Shalu was subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

309 contacts, 49 deleted messages under scanner

The investigation has also uncovered extensive communication between Shalu and Vishal.

Police found around 309 contacts between the two from May 1 until the day of the murder, including phone calls and WhatsApp calls.

Investigators are examining the communication to determine whether and when the alleged murder plan was discussed and how the accused may have coordinated before the crime.

Police have also found 49 deleted messages exchanged between Shalu and Vishal. Investigators are attempting to recover the messages through technical analysis, as they could potentially provide further details about the alleged conspiracy.

Police probe alleged Rs 6 lakh murder contract

Police are also investigating an alleged Rs 6 lakh contract for Minocha’s murder involving his former employee and daughter-in-law.

According to the investigation, Rs 2 lakh was allegedly to be paid after the murder, with the remaining Rs 4 lakh to be paid around 15 days later.

The fact that cash and valuables were reportedly not missing from the house has also led investigators to examine family tensions and personal motives rather than treating the case as a conventional robbery.

The allegations against the accused remain part of the ongoing investigation and are yet to be established in court.