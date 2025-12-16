35-year-old worker killed in explosion at licensed firecracker unit in UP’s Bijnor

A 35-year-old worker was killed in an explosion at a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Baureki village under the Najibabad police station area, where the unit was operating in an open shed set up under a tree, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said.

Sudhir, who was working at the factory at the time, died on the spot in the blast, Jha said.

Police personnel and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, he said.

The SP said that an inquiry has been initiated and if violations of safety norms are found, the factory’s licence will be cancelled and legal action will be taken.

Several other workers, who were present at the site at the time of the explosion, managed to escape unhurt, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.