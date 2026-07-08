4 men changing flat tyre killed in highway hit-and-run in UP’s Kaushambi

Four persons, including two brothers, were killed after an unidentified vehicle ran over them while they were changing the punctured tyre of a pickup truck on a highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, police said on Wednesday.

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The accident took place on Tuesday night in Trilokpur village.

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According to police, pickup driver Anwar (40) along with another person identified as Ehsan (42) was transporting folding cots to Kanpur when the vehicle suffered a flat tyre.

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They sought the assistance of mechanics Sabir (30) and Akbar (32), who were brothers, to replace the tyre on the roadside.

While the four men were changing the tyre, they were hit by the unidentified vehicle, leaving all of them critically injured, police said.

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Circle Officer, Sirathu, Satyendra Tiwari said the injured were rushed to the district hospital by an ambulance, where doctors declared them dead.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, he said.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims’ family members.

Efforts are underway to identify the offending vehicle, and further legal proceedings are in progress, the officer added.