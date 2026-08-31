4 youths killed as speeding Thar overturns on Ganga Expressway in Hapur

Four young men were killed and a teenager sustained injuries when a speeding Thar overturned on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, police said on Monday.

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The accident occurred at 11.56 pm on Sunday when the Delhi-registered SUV carrying five people from Budaun district was heading towards Delhi, they said.

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According to police, the vehicle overturned five to six times before falling by the roadside. The impact left the SUV severely damaged.

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Police and Dial-112 personnel reached the spot and rescued the occupants trapped inside the vehicle. They were taken to the Sikheda community health centre, where doctors declared four of them dead, police said.

The deceased were identified as Joginder (26), Sukhbir (25), Jaswant (20) and Ravi (20), police said.

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The injured, Vishnu (17), a resident of Palpur, is undergoing treatment, they said.

Simbhaoli Station House Officer Arvind Chaudhary said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.

"The cause of the accident is being investigated," he said.