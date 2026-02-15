DT
PT
5 held after encounter in connection with Dalit man's murder in UP's Ballia

5 held after encounter in connection with Dalit man’s murder in UP’s Ballia

During a vehicle-checking drive around 4 am on Sunday near the Navapura-Mahatwar Road, police signalled four motorcycle-borne suspects to stop, however they opened fire

article_Author
PTI
Ballia (UP), Updated At : 11:19 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
Five men, including three named accused, were arrested following a police encounter in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old Dalit man in the Rasra area here, officials said on Sunday.

Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire, they said.

According to police, Satya Prakash Ram, a resident of Gurgujpur village in Rasra, was returning home on Saturday afternoon when he was allegedly stabbed to death by three men near a liquor shop in Sawara village following an argument.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Om Prakash, a case was registered against Sundaram Singh, Raja Singh, and Umakant Pandey—all residents of Sawara village—under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh on Sunday said Pandey was arrested soon after the incident.

He said that around 4 am on Sunday, during a vehicle-checking drive near the Navapura-Mahatwar Road, police signalled four motorcycle-borne suspects to stop. However, they opened fire at the police team in an attempt to escape.

Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) team retaliated in self-defence, arresting two named accused in the murder case—Sundaram Singh alias Satya Singh, 21, and Raj Singh alias Raja Singh, 24, who were injured.

Sundaram was shot in the left leg, while Raj sustained a gunshot injury in his right leg, police said.

During the encounter, police also arrested Anuj Singh, 19, of Badi Pakwal in the Sarayalkhasni area of Mau district, and Ajay Kharwar, 18, of Chakia in the Ranipur area of Mau district. The two injured accused have been admitted to a hospital.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges, two motorcycles, and the knife allegedly used in the murder from the accused.

Read what others can't with The Tribune Premium

