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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 5 killed, 11 injured after speeding canter truck rams into stationary bus in UP’s Etah

5 killed, 11 injured after speeding canter truck rams into stationary bus in UP’s Etah

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Thursday near Keelarmau village in Bagwala area

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PTI
Etah (UP), Updated At : 08:44 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Five people were killed and 11 injured after a speeding canter truck rammed into a stationary Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus on the Etah-Aliganj road in the state’s Etah district, officials said.

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District Magistrate Arvind Singh said the UPSRTC bus of the Etah depot was on its way from Farrukhabad to Delhi when it developed a mechanical fault around 11.30 pm on Thursday near Keelarmau village in the Bagwala area.

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The bus was parked on the roadside for repairs and several passengers had got down and were standing nearby when the speeding canter truck hit the bus from behind, crushing those standing outside, he said.

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Four people—identified as Rajesh (34), Sukhram (42), Shailesh (32) and an unidentified man—died on the spot, while another unidentified person succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, the district magistrate said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

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Eleven injured persons have been admitted to the government medical college, where Principal Dr Balveer Singh said most of them were out of danger.

A case has been registered and an investigation into the accident has been initiated, Singh said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the accident occurred due to overspeeding and negligent driving by the canter truck driver, he added. PTI

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