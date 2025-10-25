DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / 5 killed, 2 injured as speeding car runs over pedestrians in Agra

5 killed, 2 injured as speeding car runs over pedestrians in Agra

The accident occurred near Nagla Budhi, ahead of the Central Hindi Institute, late Friday night

PTI
Agra, Updated At : 08:23 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
As per eyewitness, the car was speeding and hit the road divider before veering off and crushing people standing by the roadside. Representative Image/iStock
A speeding car ran over pedestrians, killing five people and leaving two injured, police here said on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shesh Mani Upadhyay said five critically injured persons were rushed to Sarojini Naidu Medical College on Friday night, where doctors declared all five brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Babli (33), Bhanu Pratap (25), Kamal (23), Krishna (20), and Bantesh (21). Police said Bhanu Pratap worked as a parcel delivery agent for a private company.

The accident occurred in the New Agra police station area, near Nagla Budhi, ahead of the Central Hindi Institute.

As per eyewitness, the car was speeding and hit the road divider before veering off and crushing people standing by the roadside.

Seven people were hit in the accident, five succumbed to their injuries while Rahul and Golu are undergoing treatment, police said.

The car driver has been arrested, and the vehicle seized. Police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or driving recklessly.

