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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 5 killed, 7 injured as speeding truck hits tractor-trolley in UP

5 killed, 7 injured as speeding truck hits tractor-trolley in UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces aid

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PTI
Sitapur, Updated At : 09:02 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Local police and villagers launched a rescue operation and pulled out the victims. Photo for representation
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Five people -- four women and a 10-year-old girl -- were killed and seven others injured as a speeding truck rammed into a tractor-trolley here on Friday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Kolhaghat bridge on the Pihani road under the Pisawan police station area when the truck hit the rear of the tractor-trolley, causing it to overturn.

Several occupants were trapped underneath, police said.

According to police, all the victims belonged to Barigaon village in the Pisawan area and were returning home after attending a child's 'mundan' ceremony at Raipur Mathia in neighbouring Hardoi district.

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Circle Officer (Maholi) Nagendra Chaubey said the deceased included Kajal (10), Sushila (50), Ruby (22) and Sunita (40). The fifth victim, around 60 years of age, is yet to be identified.

Local police and villagers launched a rescue operation and pulled out the victims. The injured were taken to a community health centre, from where those in critical condition were referred to the district hospital, CO Chaubey said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations.

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The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police are conducting raids to trace the truck driver, who fled the spot after the accident, Chaubey added.

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