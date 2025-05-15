DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Uttar Pradesh / 5 killed as moving bus catches fire in Lucknow   

5 killed as moving bus catches fire in Lucknow   

Firefighters reached the spot promptly and managed to control the blaze within half an hour
article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 09:46 AM May 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

Five people, including two children, were killed when a private bus caught fire in the Mohanlalganj area here early Thursday, police said.

Advertisement

They said the incident occurred around 5 am on Kisan Path, a major roadway on the outskirts of Lucknow.

According to sources, the bus was carrying 80 passengers.

Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mohanlalganj) Rajneesh Verma said the bus was en route to Delhi from Begusarai in Bihar when it suddenly caught fire.

"Initial investigation suggests that the fire may have started due to a short circuit in the bus' gearbox," Verma told PTI.

Advertisement

Most of the passengers were asleep when the fire started. It spread rapidly and five passengers -- two women, two children and a man -- were unable to get out in time and died. Several other passengers sustained injuries and have been taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the flames were visible from almost a kilometre away. The bus did not come to a halt immediately after the fire broke out, the eyewitnesses said.

Firefighters reached the spot promptly and managed to control the blaze within half an hour.

Police found that the emergency exit door of the bus failed to open, which led to passengers sitting in the rear getting trapped inside.

According to authorities, a probe to determine the exact cause of the fire is underway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper